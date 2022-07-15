 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brotherhood Summer League Update

Wendell Moore and Mark Williams had excellent outings

By JD King
/ new
2022 NBA Summer League - Minnesota Timberwolves v Milwaukee Bucks
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 13: Wendell Moore Jr. #15 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 13, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

In Thursday’s Brotherhood Summer League play, Wendell Moore was again solid for Minnesota, scoring 16 points on 5-11 from the floor. He also had seven boards, five assists and two steals.

AJ Griffin is still not playing for Atlanta, but DJ Steward played for the Spurs and Steward put up eight points, three boards, an assist and a steal.

Mark Williams got six points on 2-5 shooting for Charlotte. He also had seven boards, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Trevor Keels started for the Knicks and shot 4-11 for 10 points. He also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

It’s still early, but it looks like Moore and Williams are carving out pretty good roles already.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...