Brotherhood Summer League Update

In Thursday’s Brotherhood Summer League play, Wendell Moore was again solid for Minnesota, scoring 16 points on 5-11 from the floor. He also had seven boards, five assists and two steals.

AJ Griffin is still not playing for Atlanta, but DJ Steward played for the Spurs and Steward put up eight points, three boards, an assist and a steal.

Mark Williams got six points on 2-5 shooting for Charlotte. He also had seven boards, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Trevor Keels started for the Knicks and shot 4-11 for 10 points. He also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

It’s still early, but it looks like Moore and Williams are carving out pretty good roles already.