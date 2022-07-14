Zion Goes Full Duke To Watch Summer League Pelicans

One of the things we really like about Zion Williamson is his sense of loyalty. It was one reason why we never really thought he would bail on the Pelicans for a bigger market team (that and that he spent a lot of time and effort remodeling an historical New Orleans house for his mother).

We saw it at Duke too. He became a sensation primarily because he could do sensational things but also because Duke fans realized that he was different in other ways.

He’s said before that he wasn’t interested in watching the NCAA tournament unless Duke was playing.

So now he caused a bit of a stir when he showed up for a New Orleans summer league game with, shall we say, a certain Duke flair: he wore a Coach K shirt and a Duke hat.

Obviously he can’t recruit for Duke, but like Michael Jordan did (and does) for UNC, he can spread the sense that he loves and respects his school and by that recommends it.