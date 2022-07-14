Tyler Ennis Update

When Syracuse joined the ACC, they did so with an electrifying point guard in Tyler Ennis.

He was really unbelievable. If you remember the Pitt game, he pulled off an absolute stunner of a game winner. He also led Syracuse to a big win over Duke.

When he went pro following his freshman year, Jim Boeheim, characteristically blunt, said he was making a mistake.

As it turned out, he was right. Ennis washed out fairly quickly and began playing overseas. But in 2018, he had a nasty leg injury and then blew out his Achilles the following season. Then Covid came along and disrupted his career again.

He’s had a tough road to be sure, but he has shown some resilience. We wish we could have seen more of him at his brilliant peak.

In this interview, he talks about many things, and extensively about his time at Syracuse and his love for the place.

When asked about his memories though, it came back to Duke: “Basketball-wise I would say the Duke game was an experience I think I’ll never be able to replicate, with just the magnitude of the game, our first year in the ACC, the fans and just winning at home was one of the most exciting games I’ve played in in my life. (SU beat Duke 91-89 in overtime in the Carrier Dome.) And that includes NBA, overseas.”

That’s pretty wild.