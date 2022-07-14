Duke To Face Iowa In This Year’s Jimmy V Classic

We are in a really different era of Duke Basketball now. For the first time in most of our lifetimes, someone other than Mike Krzyzewski will coach the Blue Devils. That’ll be Jon Scheyer, and he’s going to lead Duke against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic on December 6th.

Iowa is a really well coached team and will not be easy. And of course despite the school colors being blue and white, the name Duke pretty much works as a red cape for opponents. Iowa will be ready.