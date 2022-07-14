 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke To Face Iowa In This Year’s Jimmy V Classic

This should be a really interesting early game for Jon Scheyer’s program

By JD King
/ new
North Carolina v Duke
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Jeremy Roach #3 and Wendell Moore Jr. #0 of the Duke Blue Devils talk prior to the semifinal game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

We are in a really different era of Duke Basketball now. For the first time in most of our lifetimes, someone other than Mike Krzyzewski will coach the Blue Devils. That’ll be Jon Scheyer, and he’s going to lead Duke against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic on December 6th.

Iowa is a really well coached team and will not be easy. And of course despite the school colors being blue and white, the name Duke pretty much works as a red cape for opponents. Iowa will be ready.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...