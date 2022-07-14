GG Jackson Changes His Mind About UNC

Rumors had been building for a while that GG Jackson, the highly regarded forward from Columbia, South Carolina, would break his commitment to UNC and that happened Thursday night as Jackson issued a statement on various social media platforms explaining his decision.

Most cutting to Hubert Davis and UNC: “I have decided to decommit...[and go somewhere that will] put me in the best position to reach my dream goal which is the NBA.”

Times have really changed. There was an era when Dean Smith was said to select rather than recruit, and Tar Heels like Charles Davis, Mitch Kupchak, Walter Davis, Phil Ford, James Worthy, Sam Perkins, Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Antwan Jamison and others were winning championships and making all-NBA teams.

UNC got to the Final Four this past season and played for the championship after ending Coach K’s career. Jackson seemed like the next step in a return to an elite status for the Heels.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Davis responds to this situation.

No word on where he might end up but he was seriously interested in his home state South Carolina Gamecocks before Frank Martin was fired. He apparently quite likes Martin, so maybe UMass, where he now coaches?

This is going to get interesting.