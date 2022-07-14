YouTube Gold: Mark Williams As A Charlotte Hornet

As we’ve said several times now, people shouldn’t get too wound up, in either a positive or negative way, about summer league play.

It’s not really about competition or even winning. It’s about evaluating players.

This is as true for a marginal NBA prospect like Brady Manek or his Charlotte Hornets teammate and first-round draft pick out of Duke, Mark Williams.

Williams has, statistically anyway, been up and down in summer league play, but he has an enormous wingspan and can nearly touch the rim without jumping.

They’re looking at all sorts of data points and how he handles himself under pressure.

Most of us just have to make do with box-score stats, which, in an analytical age, doesn't really tell you that much.

So let’s go to the videotape!

In Charlotte’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Williams looked solid. One of his biggest problems at Duke was simply not being strong enough to impose himself inside. He frequently got the ball and if he were muscled or pushed inside, he just had to hit reset.

He looks stronger and more assertive inside. Defense is going to be his strength but it looks like he’s making a lot of progress on offense as well.