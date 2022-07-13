YouTube Gold: John Stockton

John Stockton has been retired since 2003 but he set a very high standard that few point guards will ever live up to.

He still owns the NBA assist record with 15,806; the closest guy to that record currently is Chris Paul, who has 10,749.

That’s going to be a tough record to break.

Stockton, who went to hometown Gonzaga before it was such a big deal, was really old school in a lot of ways. He only missed 22 games in 19 years. He was always pass-first and shunned attention.

But what he was most famous for was toughness. Stockton had the kind of toughness that Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan had.

About the only thing he didn’t do was to get a championship, which, in a way, is hard to believe.