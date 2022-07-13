A Player Who Visited Cameron: “Amazing”

This is kind of a cool-behind-the-scenes story: when Juan Dixon brought his Coppin State team to Cameron during the pandemic, it was one of those games you weren’t allowed to go to.

But Coppin State gave Duke a heck of a game, losing just 81-71.

We vaguely remember that while they were never really in position to control the game, they certainly didn’t go away.

A lot like former Terp Dixon, come to think of it.

Anyway, one of the guys from that team, DeJuan Clayton, is taking his last year at Cal. He’s 25 now, which is kind of amazing for a college basketball player.

Anyway, despite the lack of Crazies, Clayton really enjoyed his visit. He told SI.com that “It was amazing. I wish I could do it again, to be honest.”

He also had a really nice interaction with Mike Krzyzewski, who was impressed with his game.