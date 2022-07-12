 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Orlando Shuts Down Paolo Banchero After Just Two Games

Because he was just that damn good.

By JD King
2022 NBA Summer League - Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic watches from the bench during the team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Apparently two games was enough for the Orlando Magic: they like what they’ve seen from rookie Paolo Banchero and have shut him down for the rest of summer league play so they can focus on more questionable players.

Obviously it’s a great start for Banchero and, at least so far, justifies his status as the #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

This fall, we’ll see how well he does against the elite talents, the Durants, the Williamsons and the Antetokounmpos. It’s a vastly different challenge than summer league, where you get rookies and guys who are still trying to claw their way into (or back into) the league and that’s where we’ll find out just how ready Banchero is.

