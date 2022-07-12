Orlando Shuts Down Paolo Banchero After Just Two Games

Apparently two games was enough for the Orlando Magic: they like what they’ve seen from rookie Paolo Banchero and have shut him down for the rest of summer league play so they can focus on more questionable players.

Obviously it’s a great start for Banchero and, at least so far, justifies his status as the #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

This fall, we’ll see how well he does against the elite talents, the Durants, the Williamsons and the Antetokounmpos. It’s a vastly different challenge than summer league, where you get rookies and guys who are still trying to claw their way into (or back into) the league and that’s where we’ll find out just how ready Banchero is.