Bill King Fundraiser Update

Our fundraiser for Bill King has been winding down for a while now but in the last few weeks we have had some donations and Sunday we found out that someone had made a rather significant donation and also offered to do a 2-1 challenge to get us to our $25,000 goal: for every dollar contributed, he’ll kick in two until we get there.

In our original post, we had mentioned that Bill has lost his wife and his son and suffered a series of medical setbacks, which unfortunately have not stopped. It’s been a very tough stretch by any standard.

Nonetheless, he has kept fighting. He asked us to thank everyone who has donated and was humbled and deeply appreciative.

So, given the kind generosity of our latest donor, we’re going to keep it going until the end of the month and try to reach our goal of $25,000. Thanks again to everyone who has donated. It has made a real difference for Bill.