Brotherhood Summer League Notes & Links

In Sunday night’s Summer League play, several Blue Devils were in action.

Trevor Keels started for New York and shot poorly (2-10) but had four boards and four assists.

Mark Williams came off the bench for Charlotte for 18 minutes. He shot 1-5, had seven boards and one steal.

Wendell Moore got 28 minutes for Minnesota in a loss to the Grizzlies. He finished with seven points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

Vernon Carey had a big night for the Washington Wizards, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 boards. He also had two blocks.

Finally, Javin DeLaurier suited up for the Spurs but did not see action.

Speaking of Keels, here’s a nice piece about his first game, what he thought, and what the Knicks hope to get from him going forward.