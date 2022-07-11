 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brotherhood Summer League Notes & Links

A big night for Vernon Carey

By JD King
2022 Las Vegas Summer League- Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Vernon Carey Jr. #22 of Washington Wizards handles the ball during the game during the game against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 10, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

In Sunday night’s Summer League play, several Blue Devils were in action.

Trevor Keels started for New York and shot poorly (2-10) but had four boards and four assists.

Mark Williams came off the bench for Charlotte for 18 minutes. He shot 1-5, had seven boards and one steal.

Wendell Moore got 28 minutes for Minnesota in a loss to the Grizzlies. He finished with seven points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

Vernon Carey had a big night for the Washington Wizards, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 boards. He also had two blocks.

Finally, Javin DeLaurier suited up for the Spurs but did not see action.

Speaking of Keels, here’s a nice piece about his first game, what he thought, and what the Knicks hope to get from him going forward.

