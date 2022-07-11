So Zion Looks Good To Go

When the late Darryl Dawkins was with Philadelphia, he named his dunks. When he broke his first backboard, he called it the “The Chocolate-Thunder-Flying, Robinzine-Crying, Teeth-Shaking, Glass-Breaking, Rump-Roasting, Bun-Toasting, Wham-Bam, Glass-Breaker-I-Am-Jam.”

He also had others called the Rim Wrecker, the Go-Rilla, the Look Out Below, the In-Your-Face Disgrace, the Cover Your Head, the Yo-Mama, the Spine-Chiller Supreme, and the Greyhound Special, according to Wikipedia.

Nobody really named them, but to an extent, you can mark Zion Williamson’s time at Duke by memorable dunks and plays.

There was the steal and a 360 at Clemson. There was a dunk against Army that saw him go nearly to the top of the backboard. And of course there was the massive block at Virginia that was mind-blowing given how far he had to run and how high he had to jump.

This isn’t really like that - it’s not in a game for one - but this 360 windmill from Williamson on an outdoor court is a nice reminder of his massive talent.

It’s just another sign that the guy has recovered and is ready to get back at it.