RJ Barrett Update

This is an interesting look at how contract negotiations may go

By JD King
New York Knicks v Washington Wizards
RJ Barrett #9 of the New York Knicks in action against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 08, 2022 in Washington,
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

We’ll start by saying we don’t fully understand The Athletics policy on free links. Our impression - or at least when we hit those links - is that it’s a subscription site only. Once in a blue moon, we hit a link and get the full story, which is what happened with this story about RJ Barrett and his upcoming contract negotiations. So we hope you can see it too.

So those things out of the way, this is a look at what his next contract might look like. He’s probably not going to get a max contract from his current team, the New York Knicks, but his character, his work ethic, along with his improvement and the role he has carved out as a leader, mean that New York is going to make a serious effort to keep him.

And of course he loves being there, so that’s a big factor too.

Anyway, it’s sort of a primer for what to expect when the process starts in earnest.

