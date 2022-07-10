DBR Podcast #433 - Conference Craziness!

The hot topic in college sports these days is the future of the conferences. Will the SEC and Big Ten raid the ACC and cause the conference to fall apart? Will the ACC merge with the Big 12 or Pac 12 in an effort to stay relevant? And where does Duke fit (or not fit) in all this realignment talk?

The DBR Podcast guys break it all down in one of their longest episodes of the year. They go over the most likely scenarios for Duke and debate the pluses and minuses of each of them.

Then, after the break, the podcast crew talks about words of wisdom. From an inspiring speech by Kara Lawson to a pair of Duke legends chatting about their time in Durham to a conversation with Jon Scheyer about how his first summer as head coach is going, the DBR is here to tell you about what (other than this podcast) you should be listening to.