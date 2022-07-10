Summer League Watch: Banchero’s Big Night

In Saturday’s NBA Summer League play, Paolo Banchero had a big night: he had 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks
That’s all really good, but what was even better was that Sacramento made a massive comeback and the game went to sudden death OT.
And in sudden death OT, Banchero had a massive, hugely impressive block, and then threaded the needle for an assist that led to the winning basket.
It wasn’t a perfect game - what is? For one, Banchero hasn’t shot well in either of his games. But in general, he’s showing that he can lead and be the focal point of his team, and we’re guessing Orlando likes that.
AJ Griffin and the Atlanta Hawks played the Jazz but Griffin got a DNP-COACH’S DECISION.
Veron Carey is playing for the Washington Wizards; he had seven points and four boards.
