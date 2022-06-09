YouTube Gold: Charles Barkley Blows Past Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Charles Barkley has been fun since he was at Auburn but you can’t overlook his many mistakes. He threw a guy through a window once. He was arrested for brawling. He had an unsavory arrest after retirement and was hit with a DUI. His explanation to the officer, which you can look up yourself, was classic unfiltered Barkley.

Back in the day, it was fun to watch Barkley play against various superstars, but nothing was much more fun than watching him play against his friend (former friendnow apparently) and fellow Dream Teamer Michael Jordan.

In this clip, Barkley picks the ball up after former Duke star Mike Gminski knocks it loose. He drives between Jordan and Scottie Pippen, leaving Jordan to run into Pippen. Then he is free to run to the other basket for an easy dunk.

The announcer - we think it’s Doug Collins, father of former Duke player Chris Collins - says he should have passed ahead to former Duke star Johnny Dawkins.

But that’s not Barkley.