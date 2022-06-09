Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Tatum And The Celtics Make A Statement

In the third quarters of Game 1 and Game 2 of this year’s NBA Finals, Golden State just clocked Boston. In Game 1, the Celtics had a huge comeback; in Game 2, the Warriors just destroyed them.

Wednesday night, the still-young Celtics found themselves in a similar situation: they were up 18 before Golden State rallied to briefly take the lead at 83-82. Another collapse was certainly possible.

But it didn't happen.

The bigger, younger Celtics just bullied Golden State, pounding them on the boards, 47-31. Robert Williams, who has been banged up during the playoffs, was a huge factor inside but it wasn’t just him. Boston was bigger, stronger and younger. And they played harder too.

Last time it was hard to see how the young Celtics could overcome the wily old Warriors; on Wednesday, that was flipped.

Tatum had a solid game with 26 points, nine assists and six boards. Like the rest of the team, he played like a champion on Wednesday night.

The series resumes on Friday, in Boston, and if the Celtics win again, they’ll have a 3-1 lead.