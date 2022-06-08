We are back with Episode 426 of the DBR Podcast, and we begin a 5-part series on each of the Duke Blue Devils that hope to hear their names called in this month’s NBA Draft. For that, we call in Friend of the Podcast and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas to begin our series with Paolo Banchero!

However, before we start on the series, we discuss the news yesterday of the hiring of Rachel Baker, who will serve in a new role as General Manger of Duke Men’s Basketball. We discuss the role and how Baker will help the entire program set itself up to be a leader in the arena of NIL opportunities. It also helps the program to adapt to the times quickly as we move into a new era of college basketball.

After the break, Bilas joins us to discuss Paolo Banchero. We discuss the strengths and weaknesses of his game, why he’s so highly regarded as one of the top 3 prospects in the draft, and what he improved on in college to give him this opportunity to be a star at the next level. While we are fairly confident that Banchero will end up with the Houston Rockets as the 3rd pick in the draft, we do a bit of Over/Under on his draft slot to close out the show.

We will be back this weekend with the second player in our NBA Draft preview series, which will be A.J. Griffin. Until then, definitely let us know your thoughts at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com!