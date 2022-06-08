Duke Recruiting: Duke Offers JP Estrella

Duke is after another big man for 2023 and it’s JP Estrella, who has been offered.

Estrella, who is 6-11, hails from Portland Maine, and New England is a bit off the beaten path for recruiting, generally speaking. But it’s sort of a mini trend right now for Duke: Kyle Filipowski, who will play for Duke this fall, is a native of Massachusetts, and current target Cooper Flagg, like Estrella, is from Maine.

We included a video link below. Estrella is a fluid, solid shooting big man. He has the potential to be really, really good.