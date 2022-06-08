YouTube Gold: Rick Barry

Rick Barry is sort of overlooked today but as this video points out, that’s not right.

Barry went to Miami where he led the NCAA in scoring.

When he moved to the NBA, he quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league.

But he jumped to the ABA in a highly unusual move and then was forced to sit out the 1967-68 season over the ensuing legal dispute.

He was back in the NBA in 1972, in another interesting legal case (a judge ruled he could only play for the Warriors once his ABA contract ran out).

In 1974, the Warriors put together a beautiful season and upset the Washington Bullets, 4-0, to win the NBA title.

This video has a number of his contemporaries talking about his greatness and also touches his legendary prickliness.

He was not an easy man to like. He was a perfectionist and expected everyone else to be one too. But he was undeniably great.

Cameo appearances in this video by former Blue Devils Jack Marin and Jeff Mullins.