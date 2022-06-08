 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Duke Transfer Joey Baker Visits Ann Arbor

Didn’t see that one coming

By JD King
Florida State v Duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 19: Fans reacts after a three-point basket by Joey Baker #13 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

When Joey Baker announced he was going to transfer from Duke, we assumed that he would go to a smaller school (basketball wise) where he could get a lot of playing time.

That may end up not being the case.

Baker took a visit to Michigan. Why Michigan?

Because Juwan Howard and the Wolverines could use some solid outside shooting. And while Baker, a first-class team player, didn't get as many minutes as he might have liked at Duke, he could always shoot.

That was always our second-favorite thing about Baker.

Our most favorite thing about him was just his raw enthusiasm and his clear desire to be part of something.

He’s not the kind of player you measure by stats. You measure him by his overall affect on the team.

Our guess is he’ll have that sort of impact on wherever he goes.

