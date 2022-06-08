Duke Transfer Joey Baker Visits Ann Arbor

When Joey Baker announced he was going to transfer from Duke, we assumed that he would go to a smaller school (basketball wise) where he could get a lot of playing time.

That may end up not being the case.

Baker took a visit to Michigan. Why Michigan?

Because Juwan Howard and the Wolverines could use some solid outside shooting. And while Baker, a first-class team player, didn't get as many minutes as he might have liked at Duke, he could always shoot.

That was always our second-favorite thing about Baker.

Our most favorite thing about him was just his raw enthusiasm and his clear desire to be part of something.

He’s not the kind of player you measure by stats. You measure him by his overall affect on the team.

Our guess is he’ll have that sort of impact on wherever he goes.