Grant Hill To Visit Duke As An Author

Grant Hill has done a lot of amazing things in his career: win back-to-back national championships, throwing the pass that set Christian Laettner up for The Shot. He had a spectacular NBA career until injuries nearly killed him, then reinvented himself and came back and became a widely respected figure for his immense character.

He has been a broadcaster, a part-owner of a team and, most recently, the director of USA Basketball.

And now he’s an author.

That’s right - Hill has an autobiography called GAME. He spoke to the Duke Chronicle and here’s some of what he had to say, in this case about Jon Scheyer taking over:

“I have a family friend whose son, Jon has recruited, and he’s committed to Duke, Sean Stewart. I’ve known Sean since he was born and he’s like a family member, and to hear Sean, but also his parents, talk about the recruiting process and talk about Scheyer and his staff—and these are like best friends of ours, my family—just really impressed with how he’s done that. So, it’ll be different. No one can fill Coach K’s shoes or replace him, but I think Jon is going to do a good job. He’s recruited well and I think he’s up for the challenge. So, there’s a real excitement within the Brotherhood, within the Duke basketball community, for this next iteration of Duke basketball led by Jon Scheyer.”