Jon Scheyer Hires A GM

Duke coach Jon Scheyer continues to make interesting and savvy moves as he gets more comfortable as Duke’s head coach.

Latest example: he has hired Nike’s Rachel Baker as General Manager. She’s exceptionally well qualified.

Aside from Nike, she’s a former athlete herself, she has experience with grassroots basketball and at Nike, worked to help rebrand the WNBA.

Here’s what Scheyer said: “The state of college basketball is growing and changing at an exponential rate. Rachel is a one-of-a-kind talent with unique experience that will provide our players and their families with an unparalleled resource and partner as we navigate new frontiers of college basketball together. Through her work in the NBA and at Nike, she brings nearly a decade of expertise in the business of basketball to our staff, as well as her gifts in relationship and community building, leadership development, and experiential marketing. We can’t wait to see all she brings to our program in this newly-created position.”

So far, and we may miss someone, Scheyer has hired former Elon coach Mike Schrage as a special assistant, Jai Lucas as an assistant coach and a recruiting specialist and now Baker.

We’re beginning to get a sense of his priorities and vision and also a sense that he has significant potential as a manager, which is also part of his job.