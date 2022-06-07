You Tube Gold: Larry Bird Steals The Ball!

The Eastern Conference rivalry between the Celtics and the Pistons in the 1980’s is one of the best of all time.

It had a little bit of everything. Larry Bird and Bill Laimbeer legitimately hated each other - and still do. Dennis Rodman was no fan of Bird. Isaiah Thomas was the best little man in the history of the game at that point.

Boston was still near its peak and that franchise was deadly in the early and mid ‘80s. Just killed people.

But Detroit was rising and would soon start winning titles.

Just not yet.

In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Pistons went up 107-106 on a Thomas jumper with :17 seconds left and a chance to take a 3-2 lead over the Celtics.

Larry Bird wasn’t done yet.

First he drove and tried a reverse layup which was blocked out of bounds off of teammate Jerry Sichting which set up one of the most famous plays in NBA history.

Isaiah Thomas was set to inbounds under Boston’s basket. All he had to do was get it in. But Bird, who always played every second, saw that Thomas was going to pass to Laimbeer in the lane and made the steal, which was remarkable enough. Then he had the presence of mind to balance on the baseline, pretty much on his tip-toes, and to hit Dennis Johnson for a streaking layup. It was an incredibly clutch play.

As Bill Walton says in this clip, Thomas just blew the pass and “he’ll remember it for the rest of his life.”

He’s not the only one.