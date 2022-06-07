 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CJ McCollum Has Plans For Zion Williamson

And he could turn out to be a major help for the young Pelicans star.

By JD King
New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 21: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shake hands after the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 128-115 during their game at Moda Center on February 21, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Looks like CJ McCollum is looking forward to getting on the court with former Duke star Zion Williamson: he says he plans to take the big guy under his wing and, well, make sure he’s happy.

“We’ve been communicating this summer about times we’re going to meet up. I’m gonna get him out to New York to work with me during draft week… I’m getting him out to Vegas to spend some time together.”

Not too sure about the Vegas part because that town is a really easy place to get into trouble.

Otherwise though? Having a solid veteran school Williamson is a great idea. JJ Redick would have done it but things didn't work out in New Orleans for him. Hopefully McCollum will provide the steady veteran leadership that will help Williamson get to his immense potential.

