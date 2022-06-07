CJ McCollum Has Plans For Zion Williamson

Looks like CJ McCollum is looking forward to getting on the court with former Duke star Zion Williamson: he says he plans to take the big guy under his wing and, well, make sure he’s happy.

“We’ve been communicating this summer about times we’re going to meet up. I’m gonna get him out to New York to work with me during draft week… I’m getting him out to Vegas to spend some time together.”

Not too sure about the Vegas part because that town is a really easy place to get into trouble.

Otherwise though? Having a solid veteran school Williamson is a great idea. JJ Redick would have done it but things didn't work out in New Orleans for him. Hopefully McCollum will provide the steady veteran leadership that will help Williamson get to his immense potential.