 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

You Might Want To Pay Attention To This Florida State Recruit

This kid looks like he could be going places

By JD King
/ new
Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
 MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 23: Baba Miller, #18 of Real Madrid warms up prior to the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 17 match between Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow at Wizink Center on December 23, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo by Angel Martinez/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

Obviously Duke is our focus here but as ACC fans we keep an eye on things happening around the conference and that includes recruiting.

So when we saw Florida State got a commitment from a “top international recruit” we were intrigued.

But it gets better - well, if you’re an FSU fan it gets better.

Baba Miller is one of those guys who developed guard skills and then grew a ton. He was 6-2 at 14; now he’s 6-10. And he retains guard skills.

If this reminds you somewhat of Paolo Banchero, if you're not in the right neighborhood, you’re at least at the right exit.

He’s very fluid for a big guy, shoots really well and looks like he could develop into a major pain in the ass for everyone else.

He’s one to keep an eye on.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...