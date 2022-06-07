You Might Want To Pay Attention To This Florida State Recruit

Obviously Duke is our focus here but as ACC fans we keep an eye on things happening around the conference and that includes recruiting.

So when we saw Florida State got a commitment from a “top international recruit” we were intrigued.

But it gets better - well, if you’re an FSU fan it gets better.

Baba Miller is one of those guys who developed guard skills and then grew a ton. He was 6-2 at 14; now he’s 6-10. And he retains guard skills.

If this reminds you somewhat of Paolo Banchero, if you're not in the right neighborhood, you’re at least at the right exit.

He’s very fluid for a big guy, shoots really well and looks like he could develop into a major pain in the ass for everyone else.

He’s one to keep an eye on.