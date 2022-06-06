 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quin Snyder Resigns As Utah Jazz Coach

Snyder has become one of the most respected coaches in the NBA

By JD King
/ new
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder

After an outstanding eight-year run, former Duke star Quin Snyder has decided to leave the Utah Jazz.

Snyder left Missouri with a lot of controversy and started at the bottom in the NBA, working in the G-League and slowly rising until Utah hired him.

He had hip surgery recently and maybe he just wants some time to catch his breath and think about where he wants to go next.

The general sense is that he’ll take a year off and be back next season with a different franchise, the whole tanned, rested and ready thing.

Or maybe he’ll move into management.

Or maybe he’ll spend a year somewhere he really likes. Maybe Durham, Austin or Santa Fe. Maybe he finds he really likes not coaching. He’s relatively young, wealthy and has many talents he could pursue and refine.

We have no idea what the future holds for Snyder, but a man with his intelligence and gifts will be heard from again soon. We look forward to seeing what the next chapter holds.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...