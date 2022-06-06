 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum, Boston Blown Out By Golden State In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

A tough night for the still-young Celtics.

By JD King
2022 NBA Finals - Game Two
 SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Youth was served in Game 1 of the NBA Finals but in Game 2, Golden State showed that they weren’t willing to give up the keys just yet.

The Warriors went on an epic 43-14 run, mostly in the third quarter, and the offense was undeniably impressive. But so was this: they held Boston to 30-80 and three starters hit just two points each. Only three players scored more than six points.

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum shot 8-19 overall and 6-9 on threes so Golden State basically snuffed him out inside the three point line. But it was the same for Jaylen Brown, who hit 5-17 but only two of his were inside the line.

So Golden State held the starters to just seven two point shots for the game and the entire team got just 15. That’s a phenomenal defense. Boston is going to have to get to a higher level to beat the Warriors.

For his part, Tatum is taking some considerable heat. All-Stars are supposed to be able to get their points and in the Finals, great players are supposed to step up.

The good news is that it’s only Game 2 and Games 3 and 4 are in Boston. We’ll see what happens there.

