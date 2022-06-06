Scheyer On Scheyer

At 34, Jon Scheyer will be among the youngest head coaches in the country, which is one thing. But following Mike Krzyzewski? That’s quite another.

At UCLA, no one has yet really replaced John Wooden, and Wooden retired in 1974.

That’s what he’s doing at Duke, more or less and it would be daunting to most people if not downright intimidating. For Scheyer though, it seems like just a great opportunity. Check out what he said to Jeff Goodman:

“Well, it’s funny. I think there’s two major things we’re going through right now as a program. One is understanding the impact of not having Coach K as our head coach. So, there’s naturally, just by that, we have to do things differently, but, two, it’s a different time in college basketball. You know, we’re faced with decisions, opportunities, setbacks, that, really, Coach K has never had to think about. And, a lot of it, you can say he got out at the right time, which I think a lot of people feel. For me, I’m excited as anybody to be going into this new era.”

For Duke fans, one of the most fascinating things about this upcoming season is to see how Scheyer handles things. People who have watched for a good while have a sense of when Coach K would get mad because team standards aren’t being met or when effort was lacking. As much as anything, he coached his teams to fight.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how Scheyer does things, what he learned from Krzyzewski and where he’ll differ. And surely he will. It’s not like Coach K just cloned Bob Knight (thankfully) and Roy Williams certainly didn’t try to emulate Dean Smith, who would never have cursed on a national TV interview more than once (Smith famously didn’t curse).

The stuff here about a new era is correct and Scheyer is right that a lot of things could break Duke’s way. The job will always come down to managing people and getting them to work together though, and Coach K was a master of organizing an elite group and getting them focused on the right things. Scheyer watched him do it for years and learned a lot. Watching him apply it? Worth the price of admission.