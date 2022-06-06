Coach K Pushing For More Reform

Mike Krzyzewski has long been a vocal critic of the NCAA and has been calling for reform for many years.

Now that he’s retired, he perhaps doesn’t feel as obliged to be restrained in his comments and, accordingly, didn’t hold back in an episode of his Sirius XM show called SiriusXM Town Hall With Coach K where he said, bluntly, the NCAA is no longer working.

He doesn't have an exact formula for reform or, possibly, reinvention, but he wants people to talk about it.

Among the ideas he’s kicking around here are the Power Conferences more or less breaking away and focusing on their own interests, which are not the same as they are for, say, Saint Peter’s, but still retaining some element of the magic March consistently produces.

He also thinks it would be a good idea for men’s and women’s basketball to move forward as one.

The most critical thing, really, is new leadership. Current NCAA President Mark Emmert, honestly, has been an absolute disastrous leader. But who would the best replacement be?

One idea might be to look outside of academia. We don’t know how Condoleeza Rice, for instance, would work out, but no one questions her fundamental intelligence and apparently she is extremely knowledgeable about football. Mark Cuban would never take the job, but he tends to think outside the box. He’s innovative.

Ideally, the new president would be someone with a keen vision, high-level organizational and leadership skills and an understanding of people and technology and how they might intersect.

For instance, we’d guess that Emmert has limited awareness and interest in the emerging AR/VR tech we see from companies like Apple and Meta and we’re pretty sure he has no major concerns about the rising market power of E-Sports, which, very quietly, is building a massive global audience.

That has no NIL rights because there is no concept of such a thing: you get paid what you’re worth.

Obviously universities and colleges have more important things than sports but the demand for college sports, particularly football and basketball, isn’t going away. There has to be a way to balance athletics, the insane amount of money flowing through basketball and football, and educating young people.

Change is coming and it may come faster than anyone believes.