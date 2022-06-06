YouTube Gold: Kobe At The Olympics

We’ll be honest: we were never huge Kobe Bryant fans. We appreciated his extraordinary dedication to his craft - no one outworked him - but we were never fully sold on him.

Part of it may have been that it took a while to realize that his arrogance was justified. If he wasn’t as good as he thought he was at 18, he became every bit that good.

Part of it may have been the Kobe-Shaq feud which cost Bryant, O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers dearly. But he was right about O’Neal: if he had worked as hard as Bryant did, he might have been the greatest big man of all time.

And it may have been partly because of the events of June 30, 2003, at the Lodge & Spa at Cordillera, in Colorado, where an employee accused Bryant of rape.

There are conflicting accounts, naturally, and you can think whatever you want to of course. The bottom line is that he made her bleed. Maybe some women like things to get to that point but for us it tends to support the accusation. You can see some what both parties said happened here. It’s NSFW or children.

In any event, the woman ultimately dropped the charges, partly because Bryant’s legal team dragged her through the mud.

We were amazed that almost no one mentioned this after Bryant’s tragic and untimely death in a helicopter accident in January of 2020.

We weren't huge fans, as we said, but we also saw parts of Bryant that we liked or at least empathized with. He was highly talented and focused, but he grew up in Italy and didn’t always fit in in the States, leave alone the NBA. There was one story about him getting mad at an older teammate and fighting (we think) in practice, only to call him later and confess he wasn’t sure how to handle that situation so he lashed out. His teammate said Bryant was mortified and distraught. That was deeply touching.

We also thought that when he grew up a bit he was a really good dad to his daughters and probably a much better husband to his wife, Vanessa.

By the time he got to the Olympics in 2008, he was established as a superb talent, especially on offense.

Yet he chose to approach US coach Mike Krzyzewski and offer to focus on defense. And when your teammates include LeBron James, Dywane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, that’s a great decision. Someone had to defer and Bryant was willing to do it.

Here are some highlights of his Olympic play, where he did an enormous amount to help create the culture that Mike Krzyzewski was keen to build.