YouTube Gold: The 1968 US Olympic Basketball Team

The 1968 Basketball All-American team was pretty good to say the least: Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes, Pete Maravich, UNC’s Larry Miller and Wes Unseld.

Four of the five are in the Hall of Fame now.

Lucius Allen, Bob Lanier, Calvin Murphy, JoJo White and Don May were on the second team and all those guys were in the NBA too.

None of them - not one - were on the 1968 US Olympic basketball team.

Some of it was because of a Black boycott of the Olympics. Hayes was focused on income for his family and so he was getting ready for the draft. Our guess is that Maravich was too flashy for some of the old school guys. Some we honestly have no idea.

You need to know, and probably a lot of you don’t, that in 1968, the team was made up of athletes from the NCAA. the AAU, which was very different then, and the military.

It sounds ludicrous today but that’s how they did it. Worse still, it was by a committee from the three competing systems.

Plus it was coached by Henry Iba. A brilliant but aging coach, Iba was fully committed to slow pattern basketball. It was effective, but it was on its last legs. Changes were coming for basketball: in 1975, Bob Knight rode his motion offense revolution to the national championship; in 1976, the NBA would absorb the once-disdained ABA and crib much of its style as well.

In short, there was a lot working against the Yanks.

Fortunately for the US, despite the ludicrous selection system, it had UNC’s Charlie Scott and, perhaps most of all, Spencer Haywood, who was at a junior college.

Haywood was a revelation as he helped to lead the US to its seventh straight gold medal.

The streak would stop in 1972 in highly controversial fashion to the USSR, Iba’s final game with Team USA. Dean Smith led the US to gold again in 1976. The US boycotted the Moscow Games in 1980 due to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan but in 1984, Knight coached the team to gold and when they won, in a sweet moment, he had his team include Iba in the celebration.

