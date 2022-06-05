Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum, Boston Look To Go Up 2-0 Over Golden State In The NBA Finals

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will play Golden State in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals Sunday night and if they win, they’ll go up 2-0.

Boston won Game 1 despite a weak offensive game from Tatum, other than 13 assists. He’s shown a lot of guts during the playoffs though, taking it to players like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler and meeting or exceeding their level.

In a presser, Golden State’s Draymond Green said that Boston got good because they discovered their identity and were playing with a lot of confidence.

He seems fairly confident too, so that’ll be settled on the court.

However, if Boston does win, they’ll go back to Beantown up 2-0 with the chance to close the series out at home and a chance to win title #18.

Between them, the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 titles each or 34. That’s basically half of all the NBA titles.

Needless to say, Planet Boston would love to pull back ahead.