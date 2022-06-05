Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Jayson Tatum, Boston Look To Go Up 2-0 Over Golden State In The NBA Finals

Former Duke star Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will play Golden State in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals Sunday night and if they win, they’ll go up 2-0.
Boston won Game 1 despite a weak offensive game from Tatum, other than 13 assists. He’s shown a lot of guts during the playoffs though, taking it to players like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler and meeting or exceeding their level.
In a presser, Golden State’s Draymond Green said that Boston got good because they discovered their identity and were playing with a lot of confidence.
He seems fairly confident too, so that’ll be settled on the court.
However, if Boston does win, they’ll go back to Beantown up 2-0 with the chance to close the series out at home and a chance to win title #18.
Between them, the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 titles each or 34. That’s basically half of all the NBA titles.
Needless to say, Planet Boston would love to pull back ahead.
- Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum ready for familiar bounce-back after struggling to score in Game 1
- Tatum’s message to Celtics before fourth-quarter comeback
- A bad shooting night doesn’t faze Celtics star Jayson Tatum”
- Jayson Tatum: Al Horford is the best teammate ever
- Jayson Tatum’s Leopard & Pink ‘Two-Face’ Outfit Goes Viral at NBA Finals Celtics-Warriors Game 1
- Jayson Tatum has record 13 assists in NBA Finals debut win
- 2022 NBA Finals: Jayson Tatum’s historic playmaking helps Celtics steal Game 1, puts Warriors on the back foot
- Ime Udoka shared what Jayson Tatum ‘did well’ in the Celtics’ Game 1 win
Loading comments...