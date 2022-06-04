YouTube Gold: My Generation

The Who started out in the early 1960’s and worked through several members before setting on Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Pete Townsend and Keith Moon.

Hitting first in 1965 with Can’t Explain, there was nothing else like The Who. They were the forerunners of power trios and Punk. They, far more than the Rolling Stones, pushed the limits of aggression in rock and roll.

Pete Townsend started the tradition of smashing guitars in a fit of pique; the next night, people were hoping to see more so he obliged. Soon Moon was trashing his drum kits as well.

Success probably ruined The Who as much as any band. In the early years they were putting out phenomenal music like the aforementioned Can’t Explain, My Generation and Magic Bus, all of which stand up well decades later.

A few years later and their sound had become as bloated as Keith Moon on a bender.

Moon, the perfect drummer for this band, died in 1978 at just 32. He had embraced the hedonism inherent in rock and roll and the only surprising thing was that he lived as long as he did.

The Who made more great music over the years but a lot of it wandered into supergroup territory and lacked the raw ferocity of their earliest music.

Take this performance of My Generation from 1965. They’re not even far enough into it to buy decent stage outfits and Moon is just in a T-shirt. The sound isn’t as refined as it would soon be but the energy fueled generations of rebellion and is still the driving force behind many currents in music today.