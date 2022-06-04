Schedule Intel: Jimmy V Classic vs. Iowa

We don’t know everything about the schedule yet but we do know that Duke opens with Jacksonville, will play Kansas in the Champions Classic on November 15th and it looks like the Blue Devils will get Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic which will also be early in the season.
Duke boasts a 7-1 record vs. Iowa but obviously there is a coaching transition and it’s impossible to know what to expect. It’ll be even harder for Iowa.
But it’s going to be fun, or at a minimum interesting, to see it unfold.
- Report: Iowa basketball to play Duke at 2022 Jimmy V Classic
- Report: Duke men’s basketball to face Iowa in 2022 Jimmy V Classic
- How does playing Duke in the Jimmy V Classic help Iowa basketball’s brand?
- We Want Dook? Iowa Basketball Is Getting Duke, In The Jimmy V Classic
- Jimmy V Classic teams include Duke, Iowa, Texas, Illinois in 2022
- Report: Iowa Basketball Taking on DukeHawkeyes, Blue Devils Meeting in Jimmy V Class at Madison Square Garden
- Swarmcast: Instant Reaction to report that Iowa will play Duke in 2022 Jimmy V Classic
Loading comments...