Schedule Intel: Jimmy V Classic vs. Iowa

We don’t know everything about the schedule yet but we do know that Duke opens with Jacksonville, will play Kansas in the Champions Classic on November 15th and it looks like the Blue Devils will get Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic which will also be early in the season.

Duke boasts a 7-1 record vs. Iowa but obviously there is a coaching transition and it’s impossible to know what to expect. It’ll be even harder for Iowa.

But it’s going to be fun, or at a minimum interesting, to see it unfold.