With The Roster Essentially Done, What Will Scheyer Do With It?

There’s been some fun speculation about how Duke will proceed next season with Jon Scheyer and a very different roster.

There will only be three players back and of those, only Jeremy Roach played much.

With the reclass of Tyrese Proctor, Duke has more depth, talent and options. But who will start?

That’s really tough to say from here, other than Roach. We might as well end the suspense now and call him Captain. Who else could it be?

We can’t know how much Blakes might improve by next fall so he’s a blank slate for now.

Most people seem to think that Duke will start Roach, Dariq Whitehead, Dereck Lively, Kyle Filipowski and Proctor. And maybe so.

But we can’t know for sure what Scheyer is going to do and we would remind you that over history, Duke has rarely started two big men.

Vic Bubas did it with Jay Buckley and Mike Tyson - uh, sorry, Hack Tison - back in the ‘60s.

Duke did start Alaa Abdelnaby and Christian Laettner in 1989, Cherokee Parks and Erik Meek in 1995 and in 2010, Duke started Brian Zoubek and Mason Plumlee. And most recently, of course, Duke started Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter in 2018.

Over the years though Mike Krzyzewski showed a marked preference for athleticism over size and so we saw teams like 1986, where no one was taller than 6-8 or 1987, when John Smith started at center at 6-7.

Well, Duke doesn’t like to label it. But he guarded the inside a lot.

So our first question is this: will Scheyer maintain that tendency?

There are a lot of good reasons to start Filipowski, but you could also start Mark Mitchell and have a traditionally fleet Duke team.

Or you could go with a three-guard lineup and use Roach, Proctor and Schutt, and go with Lively and Whitehead up front.

The problem for forecasting is two-fold: we don’t know who will be underrated (or overrated) and we don’t know what Scheyer’s priorities will be.

The one thing we do know is that he has some interesting pieces to work with and a fairly deep rotation as well.