Fans of Duke Blue Devils Men’s Basketball and Football have a lot of schedule information to dissect, and the DBR Podcast crew discusses it all on Episode 431!

Through the grapevine, we now know most of the Men’s Basketball schedule, so the crew gets into the non-conference schedule as well as the teams Duke will face twice in ACC play. There are a couple of key dates that should be circled on the calendar, as the non-conference slate is a pretty decent one for Jon Scheyer’s first season as head coach.

After the break, the ACC has done away with divisions in football, and a new schedule format will be in place beginning in 2023. We discuss Duke Football getting Tobacco Road teams as permanent, annual opponents and how Duke will rarely have to leave the state of North Carolina to play football each season anymore.

It leads into new head coach Mike Elko’s successes on the recruiting trail, which is generating a lot of renewed excitement about the program.

We end with some thoughts on Theo John and Jack White signing Summer League deals as well as travel spiritually to Donald’s birthplace, home of a highly touted basketball player who has decided to return to find his basketball mojo. And finally, we have a couple of outtakes you won’t want to miss!