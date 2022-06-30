YouTube Gold: Battier’s Greatest Play At Duke

People who were watching Duke Basketball when Shane Battier was a Blue Devil can tell stories. If you’ve never heard of any of these, ask an older fan and watch them light up.

The Pan-Pan story. The Shaolin story. The “feels normal” story. The classic story of telling Dean Smith he was going to Duke. The story of telling Jason Williams Duke players aren’t ever casual after a loss.

Who’s yer daddy? Battier!

In the 2001 championship game against Arizona, Battier was an absolute warrior, getting to a level few Blue Devils ever have - or anyone, really. The man was every where.

Maybe he watched the Shaolin documentary again. Who knows?

There were any number of great plays in that game by Battier, but two stand out for us in particular, both blocks. We looked for the one where he blocked a shot with the back of his hand - his fingertip really - but couldn’t find it.

But the other was pretty amazing too.

Arizona had a fast break and Jason Gardner went to the basket.

But Battier went up and blocked it with both hands...then picked the loose ball up, threw a behind-the-back pass to Jason Williams who ultimately got it to Dunleavy for his third three in a row (the first one is not on this video). It’s one of the great plays in Duke Basketball history and a text book example for not immediately turning a block into a turnover.

We’re not sure that anyone, ever, has left as much of his heart on the floor as Battier did in that game. When it was over, he lost it emotionally, in a wonderful way. The guy who was always composed and thoughtful had no words. For Duke fans, it was impossible to watch without a lump in your throat.