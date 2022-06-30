 clock menu more-arrow no yes

As Free Agency Draws Near, Zion Williamson Has Some Fun With Some Camp Kids

He roughed them up and they loved it.

By JD King
New Orleans Pelicans v New York Knicks
 NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the game against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The main focus for Zion Williamson now is negotiations: he would like to sign a max extension with New Orleans and the team wants him back. But it’s a process and you have to do something while you wait.

So perhaps for Williamson, abusing camp kids (on the court you freak) was his way of getting rid of some stress.

And it looks like fun for everyone.

Williamson calls out three campers - “you! You! You! Any of y’all think y’all can do something with me.”

Presumably none of them were delusional enough to imagine so but they were willing to risk embarrassment for a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

Williamson is on another planet from most people, and older and even if he was a more normal NBA player...he’d still be a more normal NBA player.

But for the rest of their lives, those kids will be able to say “Zion Williamson dunked all over me!”

Can you imagine how cool they’ll be at school after that story?

