As Free Agency Draws Near, Zion Williamson Has Some Fun With Some Camp Kids

The main focus for Zion Williamson now is negotiations: he would like to sign a max extension with New Orleans and the team wants him back. But it’s a process and you have to do something while you wait.

So perhaps for Williamson, abusing camp kids (on the court you freak) was his way of getting rid of some stress.

And it looks like fun for everyone.

Williamson calls out three campers - “you! You! You! Any of y’all think y’all can do something with me.”

Presumably none of them were delusional enough to imagine so but they were willing to risk embarrassment for a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

Williamson is on another planet from most people, and older and even if he was a more normal NBA player...he’d still be a more normal NBA player.

But for the rest of their lives, those kids will be able to say “Zion Williamson dunked all over me!”

Can you imagine how cool they’ll be at school after that story?