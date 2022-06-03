Of course, we come out with an episode after a 2-week break, and more news comes that we gotta jump back on and talk about! Tyrese Proctor, a 6’4” guard from Australia, decided to reclassify to the Class of 2022 and play for the Duke Blue Devils this upcoming season, and we discuss it quickly on Episode 425!

Proctor’s reclassification gives him a guaranteed year in Durham, as he will be eligible to enter the 2023 NBA Draft. Donald, Jason, and Sam discuss how Proctor will fit next to returning point guard Jeremy Roach and the rest of the starting lineup. The discussion includes whether it precludes head coach Jon Scheyer from going after someone in the transfer portal to bring in that veteran experience. Either way, we now have an exciting Duke team that could contend for a national title this upcoming season.

The news will likely keep coming, so stay tuned to your feeds and let us know what you think of Proctor coming to Duke early!