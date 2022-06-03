YouTube Gold: Detroit. Chicago. 1989 Cheap Shots.

In his wonderful book about the 1978 Duke team called Forever’s Team, there's a hilarious scene where backup center Scott Goetsch is rocking on the bench as Duke plays Notre Dame in the Final Four and he’s muttering to himself.

What was the tough but mild-mannered Goetsch saying, over and over?

“Laimbeer sucks. Laimbeer sucks. Laimbeer sucks.”

As soon as they put him in, Goetsch hit a shot out of his normal range and taunted Laimbeer.

He was a man ahead of his time because soon everyone was saying that. Laimbeer was probably the most hated player in NBA history - and he didn’t even go to Duke.

In this video Laimbeer’s Detroit Pistons and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, everyone is getting in cheap shots: Laimbeer, Dennis Rodman, Michael Jordan, Laimbeer, Scottie Pippen, Laimbeer, and on and on and on.

There are two funny parts in here: first, Jordan actually gets five fouls. And second, on one play when Pippen is on the floor and can’t get up, the ref actually just pulls him off the court and out of danger, which is something we’ve never seen before.