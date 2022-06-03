Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Boston Surprises Golden State To Go Up 1-0 In NBA Finals

We’d think that most people, when they looked at the NBA Finals, would have given the edge to the Golden State Warriors. They have three titles and are finally healthy again.

And we thought they’d probably win Game 1 over former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Didn’t quite work out that way.

Golden State was up 15 in the third but Boston exploded in the fourth, winning the final quarter 40-16.

That was the biggest fourth quarter margin in NBA Finals history. Boston hit seven straight threes and finished 9-12.

The interesting thing is that Tatum didn’t have a good game at all shooting, hitting just 3-17, but dished 13 assists.

As we suspected, Boston was able to pretty much shut down Draymond Green and Kevin Looney, holding them to four each, but had more trouble with Andrew Wiggins, who scored 20 on 8-15 shooting.

Steph Curry was Steph Curry but Klay Thompson was just 6-14.

Boston held the Warriors’ starters to 41.28 percent. This is even more impressive considering that the Warriors are not just one of the great offensive teams in NBA history but they also revolutionized the game.

Obviously the Warriors, a proud team with a spectacular legacy, aren't going to go away. But now the Celtics have homecourt advantage. Things are looking good for Tatum and the Celtics.