Duke Recruiting: One More?

There was a huge buzz about Tyrese Proctor joining Duke a year ahead of schedule Thursday evening, but another story percolated under it, from Brendan Marks as we see on Twitter, and that’s that Duke may also have another player in the fold for next season: Princeton transfer Max Johns.

A 6-4, 205 lb. senior last season (between Covid and the portal we really don’t know what his status is yet or how much eligibility he has left), the High Point native is said to be joining Duke as a practice player.

And if that’s the case, that’s fine.

Duke has now (apparently) added three transfers: Johns from Princeton, Kale Catchings from Harvard and Ryan Young from Northwestern.

There are three common themes with these three guys. 1) they’re all experienced players. 2) none of them are likely to start and 3) they're all from highly respected academic schools.

Now look at Duke’s overall roster for next year:

Jeremy Roach Jaylen Blakes Keenan Worthington Dereck Lively Kyle Filipowski Dariq Whitehead Jaden Schutt Mark Mitchell Tyrese Proctor Christian Reeves Kale Catchings Ryan Young Max Johns

That’s essentially an 11-man roster because Worthington is on scholarship but will get limited minutes and Reeves is likely to redshirt (we’ve seen a suggestion that Johns may walk on as well).

But take Worthington and the three transfers and you have four upperclassmen who know the ropes and who know they are unlikely to start.

That’s not something we ever expected to see next season and it’s going to help, potentially a lot.