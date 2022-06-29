Duke Recruiting: JP Estrella Update

Recruiting analysts are starting to shed a bit more insight into Duke’s pursuit of a center in the 2023 class, specifically JP Estrella.

On3.com’s Jamie Shaw confirms what we all suspected: that Jon Scheyer wants to round out his 2023 recruiting class with a high-quality big man given the expectation that the Blue Devils will lose both Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively to the NBA Draft after this season. Duke has offered Estrella and Xavier Booker, but Shaw reports that Estrella is atop Scheyer’s recruiting board.

As noted previously, Estrella currently projects as a multi-year player that may not be ready for starter’s minutes as a freshman. But that could be a developing situation, as On3 has Estrella ranked as their No. 21 overall prospect, much higher than 247 (No. 67) and Rivals (No. 56). ESPN has yet to include Estrella in their 2023 rankings. If On3’s assessment is correct, Estrella could be in for a Filipowski-esque rise up the recruiting rankings, and Scheyer could be proven prescient for again targeting a talented big before their stock catches fire.

Regardless, we should learn a lot more about Estrella’s game this year, when he moves to Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy and will face tougher high school competition. But Shaw’s scouting report is high on Estrella even now, noting that the 6-foot-11 center “can step out and comfortable knock down shots off the catch”, “works hard on the defensive end”, “is a good area rebounder,” and “moves extremely well, both vertically and laterally.”