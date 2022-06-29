YouTube Gold: Duke vs. Maryland In The 2001 Final Four

Yesterday we featured Nate James and his tip-in to beat Maryland in the 2001 ACC Tournament.

We mentioned the 2001 Final Four game and while we may have featured it before, it’s always worth another look.

Maryland came into that game fiercely motivated and went up by 22 in the first half. At a certain point, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski just turned the game over the players, telling them that he wasn’t calling anymore plays. They just needed to play basketball.

Well they did. It was a pretty incredible comeback, with the Blue Devils ultimately winning 95-84.

As the Vegas guys used to say, it ain’t the winning...it’s the collecting. So make sure to watch the Maryland bench mirror the on-court meltdown.

Also, we could be wrong but we’re pretty sure this is the game where Gary Williams yelled at the refs “how bad do you want Duke to win?!”

Fun times.