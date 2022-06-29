Coach K Visits With Jason Williams On His Podcast

As a nice tie-in to today’s YouTube Gold, featuring Duke vs. Maryland in the 2001 Final Four, Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sat down with former player Jason Williams (as noted before, we knew him as Jason, not Jay, so that’s what we call him) on his podcast The Limits.

The two of them talked about a lot of stuff including how he shaped Williams as a player and a man, and how they blessed each other.

The introduction isn’t like the Jason Williams we know from ESPN. Even in the very beginning of this podcast, Williams gets emotional about how much Krzyzewski has affected his life.

They go on to talk basketball of course, but also retirement, what Coach K is doing with his time, and also the importance of mental health.

It’s really cool on the one hand to hear this side of Williams, and we always enjoy listening to Krzyzewski-an logic.

It’s a great listen.