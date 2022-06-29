 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Coach K Visits With Jason Williams On His Podcast

This will brighten your day

By JD King
/ new
Duke Countdown To Craziness
 DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 18: ESPN College Basketball Analyst Jay Williams (L) interviews Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 18, 2013 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

As a nice tie-in to today’s YouTube Gold, featuring Duke vs. Maryland in the 2001 Final Four, Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sat down with former player Jason Williams (as noted before, we knew him as Jason, not Jay, so that’s what we call him) on his podcast The Limits.

The two of them talked about a lot of stuff including how he shaped Williams as a player and a man, and how they blessed each other.

The introduction isn’t like the Jason Williams we know from ESPN. Even in the very beginning of this podcast, Williams gets emotional about how much Krzyzewski has affected his life.

They go on to talk basketball of course, but also retirement, what Coach K is doing with his time, and also the importance of mental health.

It’s really cool on the one hand to hear this side of Williams, and we always enjoy listening to Krzyzewski-an logic.

It’s a great listen.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...