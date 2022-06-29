 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Could Free Agency Find This Former Duke Point Guard In The Garden?

This week is going to be very interesting

By JD King
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
 MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 11: Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 11, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA free agents can start signing with their chosen teams on Thursday at 6:00 pm. Some of the high profile cases will change the league's balance of power. Guys like Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal and Miles Bridges could be the missing pieces for some teams. New Orleans looks like they’ll retain Zion Williamson.

And Jalen Brunson looks set to leave the Dallas Mavericks and join the Knicks, who cleared more cap space for him Tuesday night.

But would he be the only point guard New York might pursue? They could still use a solid second.

And that guy could easily be former Blue Devil Tyus Jones. Jones made a huge impression for Memphis in this year’s playoffs. He might or might not be a solid starter - he's pretty small at 6-0 and not freakishly athletic - but there just aren’t many guys who are smarter.

We could see him moving to the city along with Brunson, or, if New York blows another big free agent signing, he might get the job by default.

Or of course he could stay with the Grizzlies.

Any way you look at it though, it would be fun to have four members of the Brotherhood - RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Trevor Keels and Jones - in Madison Square Garden together.

