Marvin Bagley Update

Marvin Bagley left Duke in 2018 after a tremendous freshman year and went to Sacramento at #2 in the 2018 NBA Draft he struggled mightily with the Kings.

Partly it was injuries and partly it was just that, well, he was playing for Sacramento. That team has missed the playoffs for 16 straight years for a reason: it’s been horribly managed.

When RJ Barrett was drafted by the New York Knicks, we said that we were happy for him to be playing for his favorite team, but that it was really important to be drafted by a stable, well managed team.

Bagley didn’t have that in Sacramento but he was finally sent to Detroit just before this year’s trade deadline and for the first time in the NBA, he enjoyed playing basketball. His stats improved too. After a miserable run in Sacramento, in Detroit Bagley put up 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists and his minutes went up to 27.2 per game.

All of that pleased the Pistons enough that they’d like to sign him to a three-year deal.

And with Kelly Olynk, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren on the team, he won’t have to deal with as much physicality as he had to with the Kings, which might help his injuries. Bagley is wonderfully gifted but he’s not the strongest guy in the league.

Toss in Cade Cunningham who had a sensational rookie season and now Jaden Ivey, and the Pistons have a nice core to work with. It’s a promising situation for Bagley and certainly much better than Sacramento was.

Note - thanks for pointing out the errors about the draft order and misnaming Cunningham.