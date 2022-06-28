ACC Eliminates Football Divisions

The ACC announced Monday that it would significantly overhaul football, scrapping divisions and moving to what they’re calling a 3-5-5 model.

The three refers to the three primary rivals for each school as assigned/recognized by the ACC and in Duke’s case, it’s UNC, NC State and Wake Forest - as it should be.

These are seriously old rivalries that have been allowed to wither during the Division era.

Duke and NC State, for one, have had some incredible games over the years. Not as much lately though, and that’s really been a shame.

The teams with the best winning percentages in the conference will play for the ACC championships.

In general, it seems like a good move. It lets the ACC get some solid TV games, which should help, and reintroduces consistent rivalries. However, this is only planned from 2023 to 2026, so who knows for sure what they’ll decide after that.