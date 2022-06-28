Chris Carrawell On Trevor Keels And His NBA Future

A lot of people around the NBA Draft process suggested to Trevor Keels that he would be smart to go back to Duke and take one more year to refine body and game. He chose to bet on himself, as you know, and was taken in the second round by the New York Knicks, where he’ll join fellow former Blue Devils RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.

Not everyone doubted him though and one of his biggest supporters has turned out to be Duke assistant coach Chris Carrawell.

Carrawell is an appealing man in many ways, but one of his finest qualities is his willingness to speak his mind. He just says what he thinks and doesn’t worry too much about how it will be received. And it doesn't hurt that he’s also very funny.

With that in mind, what does he think of of Keels and his NBA future?

Well, in an interview with the New York Post, he’s bullish.

“I think he’s a starter. It’s harder when you’re a second-round pick, but he’s only 18. If he stays with it, and gets an opportunity and improves, I compare him to Marcus Smart.… I think the Knicks got a steal...I’m going into a foxhole, I want him on my side. Thibs is going to fall in love with Trevor, because he’s a competitor, he’s a winner...Trevor really has the potential to be a really good defender once he learns the NBA game. He can really guard the ball. When he’s locked in, he does a good job of putting pressure on the ball, and he’s not bad off the ball as well.”

He talks a bit here too about how Keels needs to improve his body and how 18-year-olds have a lot to learn about nutrition and professionalism. But he also thinks he’ll figure it out and become a very good NBA player.